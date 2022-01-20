On Air: Ask the CIO
Police: Road accident in Ghana causes huge explosion, deaths

FRANCIS KOKUTSE
January 20, 2022 1:38 pm
ACCRA, Ghana (AP) — A vehicle carrying explosives used in mining collided with a motorcycle and blew up in western Ghana on Thursday, causing an unknown number of fatalities and injuring scores of people, police said.

Video from the scene circulating on social media showed homes reduced to pieces of wood, with a massive crater in the earth nearby.

The precise location of the accident was unclear. The vehicle was carrying mining explosives from the Tarkwa to the Chirano gold mines in the Western Region.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo said the explosion had resulted “in the loss of lives,” without giving further details. Police were on the scene along with fire and ambulance services, he added.

“It is a truly sad, unfortunate and tragic incident, and I extend, on behalf of Government, deep condolences to the families of the deceased, and I wish the injured a speedy recovery,” Akufo-Addo tweeted.

