Seoul: N Korea fires projectile in 6th launch this month

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s military says North Korea has fired at least one unidentified projectile into the sea in its sixth weapons launch this month.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff on Thursday didn’t immediately say whether the projectile was a ballistic missile or how far it flew.

North Korea has upped its testing activity recently in an apparent effort to pressure the Biden administration amid long-stalled nuclear talks.

The renewed pressure comes as the pandemic further shakes the North’s economy, which was already battered by crippling U.S.-led sanctions over its nuclear weapons program and decades of mismanagement by its own government.

The North last week issued a veiled threat to resume the testing of nuclear explosives and long-range missiles targeting the American homeland, which leader Kim Jong Un suspended in 2018 while initiating diplomacy with the United States.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.