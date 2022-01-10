On Air: Amtower Off-Center
Trending:
Listen Live
World News

Shocked parents watch train speed off with baby on board

The Associated Press
January 10, 2022 10:59 am
< a min read
      

BERLIN (AP) — A baby in Germany has been reunited with its parents after they watched in horror as it speed off on a train without them on board, police said Monday.

Federal police said the father had put a stroller with his 11-month-old child inside onto the train but was waiting on the platform for his wife to join them when the doors closed and it pulled out of Duesseldorf station early Sunday.

The panicked parents rushed to a taxi in hopes of catching the train at its next stop in the nearby city of Duisburg. But passengers who spotted the unaccompanied baby alerted the conductor, who ordered the train to return to Duesseldorf.

The parents eventually returned too and “the baby was handed back into the care of its grateful parents,” police said in a statement.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News World News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

1|10 The Core Principles of Composability:...
1|10 Navigating the Uncharted Waters of the...
1|10 Palo Alto Networks Cybersecurity...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Sailors conduct check on Super Hornet aboard aircraft carrier in Philippine Sea