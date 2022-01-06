On Air: Panel Discussions
Strong earthquake shakes Nicaragua

The Associated Press
January 6, 2022 12:03 pm
MANAGUA, Nicaragua (AP) — A strong earthquake has shaken Nicaragua, forcing people into the streets, but there were no initial reports of damage.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the earthquake had a preliminary magnitude of 6.2. It was centered on the country’s Pacific coast about 36 miles (59 kilometers) south of Corinto. The earthquake was at a depth of 17 miles (27.5 kilometers).

It was felt strongly in Managua.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

