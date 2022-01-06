Strong earthquake shakes Nicaragua

MANAGUA, Nicaragua (AP) — A strong earthquake has shaken Nicaragua, forcing people into the streets, but there were no initial reports of damage.
The U.S. Geological Survey said the earthquake had a preliminary magnitude of 6.2. It was centered on the country’s Pacific coast about 36 miles (59 kilometers) south of Corinto. The earthquake was at a depth of 17 miles (27.5 kilometers).
It was felt strongly in Managua.
