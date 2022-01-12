On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
World News

Suspect detained over 2012 slayings in French Alps

The Associated Press
January 12, 2022 8:08 am
< a min read
      

PARIS (AP) — A suspect in the 2012 slayings of a British-Iraqi family vacationing in the French Alps and a cyclist was detained, a prosecutor said Wednesday.

Saad al-Hilli, his wife Ikbal and his mother-in-law Souhaila al-Allaf, were shot dead on a remote mountain road near Annecy in eastern France. French cyclist Sylvain Mollier was also killed in the shooting. Al-Hilli’s two young daughters, who were in the car at the time of the shooting, survived the attack.

Prosecutor Line Bonnet tweeted that a person has been placed in police custody in the Chambery region “in connection with the investigation into the murders of the al-Hilli family and Sylvain Mollier, known as the ‘Chevaline events’ of Sept. 5, 2012.”

She didn’t give further details on the case because the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
World News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

1|10 Microsoft Security Virtual Training...
1|11 Evolving at the Pace of Cyber Threats
1|11 Securing America's Digital...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Navy begins to remove fuel from Pearl Harbor underground storage tank facility