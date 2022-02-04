On Air: FEDtalk (bi-weekly)
Trending:
Listen Live
World News

Avalanche in Austrian Alps leaves 4 dead, 1 missing

The Associated Press
February 4, 2022 10:28 am
< a min read
      

VIENNA (AP) — An avalanche killed four people in the Austrian state of Tyrol on Friday and left one missing, local officials said.

The avalanche occurred near the Austrian-Swiss border in the Spiss municipality, Tyrol’s emergency control center confirmed Friday afternoon.

A fifth person remains missing, and information about the identities and nationalities of the victims wasn’t immediately available.

At least 31 separate avalanches had been reported as of Friday afternoon, officials told The Associated Press. Four of these avalanches, including one that occurred near Sölden and another in Zillertal, involved confirmed injuries.

        Federal News Network's Cyber Industry Exchange: Where does cybersecurity end and physical security begin for federal agencies? Find out at Federal News Network’s Industry Exchange: Cyber.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
World News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

2|10 govDelivery Advanced Bulletin Training...
2|10 Ask Me Anything: HUSTLE Defense...
2|10 "Wraparound the Clock" -...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Coast Guard petty officer learns how to dive in cold water