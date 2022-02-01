On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
World News

German beer sales down again in 2021 as pandemic persisted

The Associated Press
February 1, 2022 6:43 am
< a min read
      

BERLIN (AP) — German beer sales dropped another 2.2% last year, with the coronavirus pandemic again weighing on brewers after sales tumbled 5.5% in 2020, official figures showed Tuesday.

Lockdowns that shut restaurants and bars for parts of the past two years have added to a long-term downward trend fueled by health concerns and other factors.

The Federal Statistical Office said that German-based breweries and distributors sold about 8.5 billion liters (2.2 billion gallons) of beer in 2021.

There were particularly steep year-on-year drops of 27% and 19.1% respectively in January and February, when full lockdown measures were in place across the country. Authorities started relaxing restrictions in the spring; blanket nationwide lockdowns haven’t been reimposed, although restrictions remain.

        Insight by Workday: This exclusive e-book highlights how agencies aim to make government a great place to work in 2022.

The statistics office said that beer sales inside Germany, which accounted for more than four-fifths of the total, were 3.4% lower than in 2020 and 8.6% lower than in 2019.

Beer exports to other countries in the European Union dropped 4%, while exports to countries outside the bloc were up 12.7%.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Health News World News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

1|31 Cloud Native Security Camp
1|31 FAA System of Airports Reporting (SOAR)...
1|31 Microsoft Azure Virtual Training Day:...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Defense Secretary greets Emir of Qatar