Greece: Warning shots fired at Turkish fishing boat

The Associated Press
February 23, 2022 7:55 am
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek authorities said Wednesday that a coast guard vessel fired warning shots at a Turkish fishing boat during a confrontation in Greek waters near the eastern Aegean Sea island of Chios.

The shipping ministry said the Turkish vessel refused to leave Greek waters and had attempted to ram a Greek patrol boat before the shots were fired.

No one was injured in the incident that occurred amid renewed tension between Greece and Turkey over a long-standing dispute over sea boundaries.

The dispute led to a tense naval standoff between the two NATO members in the eastern Mediterranean in 2020, before the two sides agreed to resume direct diplomatic contacts under pressure from allied governments including Germany.

Diplomats from the Greece and Turkey met in Athens earlier this week.

