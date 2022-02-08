On Air: Off The Shelf
Greenpeace boss Morgan to become Germany’s new climate envoy

The Associated Press
February 8, 2022 10:38 am
BERLIN (AP) — Jennifer Morgan, who heads the environmental group Greenpeace International, is to become Germany’s new climate envoy, officials said Tuesday.

She will be taking on a key role in the new center-left government that has pledged to ramp up Germany’s efforts to curb global warming, including through its presidency of the Group of Seven major economies.

Morgan is to be formally announced in the new role Wednesday by German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, a member of the environmentalist Green Party, officials said. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because her appointment — first reported by German weekly Der Spiegel — still needs to be approved by the Cabinet.

The American-born campaigner, who has co-led Greenpeace since 2016, has been a prominent figure in international climate diplomacy for years.

Ahead of last year’s U.N. climate conference in Glasgow, Morgan warned in an AP interview that countries and companies could use the summit to “greenwash” their ongoing pollution of the planet.

Follow all AP stories on climate change at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic.

