On Air: Federal News Network program
Trending:
Listen Live
World News

Hotel fire in Barcelona injures 9; some must jump to safety

The Associated Press
February 12, 2022 10:58 am
< a min read
      

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — A fire in a Barcelona hotel on Saturday forced at least one person to leap to safety out of a third-floor window. Spanish emergency services said the fire injured nine people, including one in critical condition.

Catalan television showed footage apparently shot on a mobile phone of one person jumping from a third-floor window onto mattresses that had been piled on the sidewalk to cushion the impact. Local media reported that at least one more person also had to leap out to escape the blaze.

Black smoke poured from a window in the hotel, which is located in the central neighorhood of Poble Sec.

Emergency services spokeswoman Zulma Itza said besides the one man who is in critical condition, two other people are in serious condition.

        Insight by Wickr: This survey of five agencies highlights the new perspectives agencies now have for securing their systems, data and people from the ever-changing nature of cyber threats.

Police are investigating the cause of the fire.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News World News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

2|18 Modular Efficient Laser Technology...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Volley for serve!