Italian movie star Monica Vitti dies at age 90 in Rome

The Associated Press
February 2, 2022 7:43 am
ROME (AP) — Monica Vitti, the versatile movie star of Michelangelo Antonioni’s “L’Avventura” and other Italian alienation films of the 1960s, and later a leading comic actress, has died. She was 90.

Her death was announced Wednesday on Twitter by a former culture minister, Walter Veltroni, who said he had been asked to communicate her death by her husband, the photographer Roberto Russo.

Vitti had been out of the public spotlight for years, living quietly in Rome with her husband. She reportedly suffered from dementia.

In her glamour days in the 1960s, when she was best known for her starring roles in “L’Avventura,” “La Notte,” “Eclisse” (“Eclipse”) and “Red Desert,” all films directed by Antonioni, her lover at that time. The two were constant targets of paparazzi.

