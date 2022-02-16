On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
World News

Tropical storm Dumako hits northern Madagascar; 2 missing

LAETITIA BEZAIN
February 16, 2022 8:58 am
< a min read
      

ANTANANARIVO, Madagascar (AP) — Two people are missing and 885 have been displaced in northeastern Madagascar by tropical storm Dumako, the National Office for Disaster Management reported Wednesday.

The storm hit Madagascar’s Soanierana Ivongo area Tuesday at 3 p.m. with winds of 65 kilometers (40 miles) per hour, gusting to 90 kilometers (56 miles) per hour.

Heavy rains were reported as the storm moved across the island to the Analanjirofo region.

Dumako is forecast to continue moving westward to bring winds and rain to northern Mozambique, according to meteorology offices in southern Africa.

        DoD Cloud Exchange: In a three-day event from March 22-24, Federal News Network will take a deep dive into what each of the military departments are really trying to achieve, and what they’ve accomplished thus far.

“The winds from storm Dumako are not as strong as those from Cyclone Batsirai. But you have to be careful about floods and landslides which could cause deaths,” the director-general of Madagascar’s disaster management officer Gen. Elack Andriakaja said. He said food supplies are sufficient to assist victims.

Earlier this month, Cyclone Batsirai hit eastern Madagascar, causing 121 deaths and displacing 143,000 people, according to Madagascar’s disaster management office.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
World News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

2|22 Special Air Warfare Symposium
2|22 FASTTR on AWS: Reduce the Time and Cost...
2|22 Slack Presents a Connected Workplace
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Getting ready to deploy