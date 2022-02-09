On Air: On DoD with Jared Serbu
Trending:
Listen Live
World News

UN court orders Uganda to pay Congo $325M for violence

The Associated Press
February 9, 2022 10:19 am
< a min read
      

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The International Court of Justice has ordered Uganda to pay $325 million in compensation to its neighbor Congo for violence in a long-running conflict between the African neighbors that began in the late 1990s.

The compensation order issued Wednesday came more than 15 years after the U.N. court ruled in a complex, 119-page judgment that fighting by Ugandan troops in Congo breached international law.

The sum awarded was well below the request for more than $11 billion in damages Congo had submitted to the court.

        Insight by Wickr: This survey of five agencies highlights the new perspectives agencies now have for securing their systems, data and people from the ever-changing nature of cyber threats.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News World News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

2|15 Unlock Your Organization's Data...
2|15 Crafting Effective Narratives for...
2|15 TSP Planning with Ed Zurndorfer
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Members of Congress hold a moment of silence for lives lost to COVID-19