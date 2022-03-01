On Air: Off The Shelf
Trending:
Listen Live
World News

1 million Sputnik coronavirus vaccines expire in Guatemala

The Associated Press
March 1, 2022 12:09 am
< a min read
      

GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — Health authorities in Guatemala say over a million doses of the Russian Sputnik coronavirus vaccine have expired, because nobody wanted to take the shot.

Francisco Coma, the country’s health minister, said Monday that there was a “rejection” among the population toward the vaccine, even though a lot of Guatemalans remain unvaccinated.

Only about 43% of the country’s 12.6 million inhabitants over age 11 are fully vaccinated, in a country whose total population is 17 million.

It was unclear if people had any particular doubts about the Russian vaccine, or if they were unwilling to take any vaccine.

        DoD Cloud Exchange: In a three-day event from March 22-24, Federal News Network will take a deep dive into what each of the military departments are really trying to achieve, and what they’ve accomplished thus far.

“We have tried to make available all the vaccines of different brands, to the public,” Coma said. “Unfortunately, there has been a rejection among the public to vaccination.”

The wasted shots cost the government about $11 million, Coma said.

An additional 1.7 million doses of the second Sputnik dose, which is different from the first, will expire in March.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Health News World News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

3|7 Future Soldier Technology Conference...
3|7 ARE-ON March 2022 Technology Education...
3|7 Cloud Security Alliance | CCSK...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USS Typhoon decommissioning ceremony