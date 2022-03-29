On Air: Federal Insights
Trending:
Listen Live
World News

Brazil: Bolsonaro leaves hospital after overnight stay

The Associated Press
March 29, 2022 9:42 am
< a min read
      

BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro left the Armed Forces Hospital in Brasilia on Tuesday morning, his office said. Bolsonaro went there on Monday for tests and was under observation after feeling discomfort in his stomach.

Brazil’s president has been in and out of hospitals since he was stabbed in his abdomen at a campaign event before the 2018 elections. Bolsonaro has undergone seven surgeries since he became president in 2019.

His eldest son, Senator Flávio Bolsonaro, posted a message on Twitter on Monday attributing his father’s discomfort with the knife attack.

        Insight by Infor: Federal News Network surveyed five agencies about their approach to squeezing more out of their data to protect taxpayer money.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News World News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

4|4 Smart Cities Connect Conference and...
4|4 SMi's 11th Annual Smart Water...
4|4 Sea-Air-Space 2022
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Can I get your autograph?