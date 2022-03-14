Trending:
Listen Live
World News

COVID-19 cases more than double in China’s growing outbreak

The Associated Press
March 14, 2022 9:35 pm
< a min read
      

BEIJING (AP) — China’s new COVID-19 cases Tuesday more than doubled from the previous day as it faces by far its biggest outbreak since the early days of the pandemic.

The National Health Commission said 3,507 new locally spread cases had been identified in the latest 24-hour period, up from 1,337 a day earlier.

A fast-spreading variant known as “stealth omicron” is testing China’s zero-tolerance strategy, which has previously kept the virus at bay after a deadly initial outbreak in early 2020.

Most of the new cases were in northeast China’s Jilin province, where 2,601 were reported. Smaller outbreaks have broken out around the country, including in the major cities of Beijing, Shanghai and Shenzhen.

        Insight by Qlik: Federal News Network surveyed five agencies to detail the current and future impact of SaaS across their mission areas. Download the survey to learn more.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Health News World News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

3|21 ICS Proactive Defense: Leveraging...
3|21 SANS San Francisco Spring 2022
3|21 African Land Forces Summit (ALFS22)
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

US soldiers deploy to Europe