Germany triggers warning over gas amid Russian ruble demand

The Associated Press
March 30, 2022 2:41 am
BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s economy minister said Wednesday he was triggering the early warning level for gas supplies amid Russia’s continued demand to be paid in rubles.

Robert Habeck told reporters that this was the first of three warning levels and entails the establishment of a crisis team in his ministry that will heighten monitoring of the gas supply situation.

Habeck said he took the measure after Moscow indicated it would pass a bill to require payment in rubles despite the Group of Seven countries rejecting this demands on Monday.

He said that Germany’s gas storages are currently filled to about 25% capacity.

