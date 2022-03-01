Israel high court: Palestinians slated for eviction can stay

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Israel’s Supreme Court on Tuesday ruled that Palestinian families slated for eviction from their east Jerusalem homes can remain for the time being.

The court’s decision could defuse a crisis that help set the stage for an 11-day war between Israel and Hamas last year.

The families are among dozens in Jerusalem who are threatened with eviction by Jewish settler organizations.

