On Air: Innovation in Government
Trending:
Listen Live
World News

Landslide in Peruvian Andes buries 15 homes after heavy rain

The Associated Press
March 15, 2022 1:53 pm
< a min read
      

LIMA, Peru (AP) — More than 15 homes in a remote town in the Andes in Peru were buried on Tuesday after a hillside collapsed following heavy rains, authorities said.

There were no immediate reports of casualties in Parcoy. The mayor, Luis Velezmoro, told state television that neighbors were trying to rescue trapped people by breaking down the walls of several houses.

President Pedro Castillo tweeted that his government will help affected families.

        Insight by Qlik: Federal News Network surveyed five agencies to detail the current and future impact of SaaS across their mission areas. Download the survey to learn more.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
World News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

3|22 Schriever Space Force Base Tech Expo
3|22 Navigating the 2022 National Defense...
3|22 U.S. Army Technical Exchange Meeting:...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Ivorian prime minister meets with Secretary Blinken