Landslide in Peruvian Andes buries 15 homes after heavy rain

LIMA, Peru (AP) — More than 15 homes in a remote town in the Andes in Peru were buried on Tuesday after a hillside collapsed following heavy rains, authorities said.

There were no immediate reports of casualties in Parcoy. The mayor, Luis Velezmoro, told state television that neighbors were trying to rescue trapped people by breaking down the walls of several houses.

President Pedro Castillo tweeted that his government will help affected families.

