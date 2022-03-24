On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
World News

Poland abolishing practically all COVID-19 restrictions

The Associated Press
March 24, 2022 7:16 am
< a min read
      

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland is abolishing practically all of its COVID-19 restrictions next week, a government official said Thursday.

People will no longer be required to wear masks in indoor public spaces starting Monday, Health Minister Adam Niedzielski said. The only exception will be in medical facilities, where staff and patients will still need to wear them.

He said other measures being abolished include quarantine for some travelers arriving in Poland and home isolation for those living in households with those who test positive.

People who test positive will still be required to isolate at home.

        DoD Cloud Exchange: In a three-day event from March 22-24, Federal News Network will take a deep dive into what each of the military departments are really trying to achieve, and what they’ve accomplished thus far.

The decision comes as the numbers of new infections have been falling.

“The most important element, however, is the situation in hospitals,” he said, explaining that the recent omicron-fueled wave led to fewer hospitalizations than earlier waves.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News Health News World News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

3|30 Wright-Patterson AFB Tech Expo
3|30 Druva Helps Make ROBO Employee Data...
3|30 Jumpstart CMMC 2.0 FCI & CUI...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Football on the move