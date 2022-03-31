On Air: America in the Morning
Trending:
Listen Live
World News

Prosecutor seeks end to Khashoggi murder trial in Turkey

The Associated Press
March 31, 2022 4:55 am
1 min read
      

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — The prosecutor in the case against 26 Saudi nationals charged in the slaying of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi made a surprise request Thursday that their trial in absentia be suspended and the case be transferred to Saudi Arabia.

The panel of judges made no ruling on the prosecutor’s request but decided that a letter be sent to Turkey’s Justice Ministry seeking its opinion on the possible transfer of the file to the Saudi judicial authorities, the state-run Anadolu Agency reported. Trial was adjourned to a later date.

The prosecutor’s request comes as Turkey has been trying to normalize its relationship with Saudi Arabia, which reached an all-time low following Khashoggi’s grisly killing.

His slaying at the consulate also sparked international condemnation and cast a cloud of suspicion over Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman

        DoD Cloud Exchange: Did you miss our 2022 DoD Cloud Exchange? No worries. You can watch sessions on demand and read articles featuring cloud leaders from every military service and the fourth estate — as well as pick up advice from leading industry experts too.

Khashoggi, a Saudi national who was a United States resident, had walked into his country’s consulate in Istanbul on Oct. 2, 2018, for an appointment to pick up documents that would allow him to marry his Turkish fiancee. He never walked out.

Turkish authorities said he was killed by a team Saudi agents who had flown to Turkey to meet Khashoggi inside the consulate.

Those on trial in absentia include two former aides of the prince.

The defendants all left Turkey, and Saudi Arabia rejected Turkish demands for their extradition. Some of the men were put on trial in Riyadh behind closed doors. Khashoggi’s family members later announced they had forgiven his killers.

Prior to his killing, Khashoggi had written critically of Saudi Arabia’s crown prince in columns for the Washington Post.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
World News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

4|6 Ethics Webinar
4|6 How Utah Communities Can Increase Cyber...
4|6 Detroit CyberSecurity Conference
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories