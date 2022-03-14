Slovakia expels 3 Russian diplomats after spy services info

On Air: Fed Access with Derrick T. Dortch
The Associated Press
March 14, 2022 12:51 pm
BRATISLAVA, Slovakia (AP) — Slovakia’s Foreign Ministry says it has decided to expel three Russian diplomats following its assessment of information from the country’s intelligence services.

The ministry said the decision was made Monday and the diplomats based at Russian embassy in the capital of Bratislava have 72 hours to leave the country. It said their activities violated the Vienna Convention on diplomatic relations.

The ministry said it has also strongly urged the Russian embassy to make sure the activities of their diplomats were in line with the convention, which both countries are obliged to do.

No more details on the situation were immediately given.

