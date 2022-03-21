On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
World News

Sweden: At least 2 injured in southern Sweden school event

The Associated Press
March 21, 2022 2:01 pm
< a min read
      

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Swedish police said Monday at least two people were injured and one person has been arrested in Malmö, Sweden’s third largest city, after an incident at a high school.

Police said the situation was under control, adding they had responded to ” a suspected serious crime.” The Aftonbladet daily said students were being kept inside classrooms.

Swedish broadcaster SVT said it was unclear what had happened but several people reported were injured. The students had gathered at the school to work on a musical after 5 p.m., SVT said.

“This is absolutely terrible,” school principal Fredrik Hemmensjö told the daily.

        Insight by Infor: Federal News Network surveyed five agencies about their approach to squeezing more out of their data to protect taxpayer money.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
World News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

3|28 2022 Undersea Warfare Technology Spring...
3|28 SANS Pen Test Austin 2022
3|28 Cloud-Delivered Security Services...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Critical maintenance