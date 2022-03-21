Trending:
Listen Live
World News

Tentative deal to keep Canada’s Liberals in power until 2025

ROB GILLIES
March 21, 2022 10:40 pm
< a min read
      

TORONTO (AP) — A senior government official says Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Liberal party and the opposition New Democratic Party have reached a tentative agreement that would see Trudeau’s Liberals keep power until 2025.

The official said late Monday the agreement still needs approval from NDP lawmakers but the leadership of both parties has signed off. The official spoke on condition of anonymity as they were not authorized to speak publicly about the matter.

Trudeau’s Liberal party won re-election last fall but failed to win a majority of seats in Parliament and must rely on the opposition to pass legislation. The leftist NDP party will support Trudeau’s Liberals in exchange for deals on pharmaceutical and dental care plans.

Trudeau has been Canada’s prime minister since November 2015.

        DoD Cloud Exchange: In a three-day event from March 22-24, Federal News Network will take a deep dive into what each of the military departments are really trying to achieve, and what they’ve accomplished thus far.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News World News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

3|28 2022 Undersea Warfare Technology Spring...
3|28 SANS Pen Test Austin 2022
3|28 Cloud-Delivered Security Services...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Critical maintenance