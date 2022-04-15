Trending:
Chinese astronauts land after 6 months on space station

The Associated Press
April 15, 2022 10:03 pm
BEIJING (AP) — Three Chinese astronauts returned to Earth on Saturday after six months aboard China’s newest space station in the longest crewed mission to date for its ambitious space program.

The Shenzhou 13 space capsule landed in the Gobi desert in the northern region of Inner Mongolia, shown live on state TV.

During the mission, astronaut Wang Yaping carried out the first spacewalk by a Chinese woman. Wang and crewmates Zhai Zhigang and Ye Guangfu beamed back physics lessons for high school students.

China launched its first astronaut into space in 2003 and landed robot rovers on the moon in 2013 and on Mars last year. Officials have discussed a possible crewed mission to the moon.

