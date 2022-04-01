Trending:
Mine accident in central Serbia kills at least 8, injures 20

The Associated Press
April 1, 2022 3:39 am
BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — An accident in a mine in central Serbia killed at least eight people and wounded 20 Friday, state Serbian television RTS reported.

The accident in the Soko coal mine happened around 5 a.m. (0300 GMT). The RTS report says part of the mine pit collapsed trapping the miners inside.

The head of the medical center in nearby Aleksinac, Rodoljub Zivadinovic, said that 18 people have been hospitalized there, mostly with light injuries.

