On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
World News

Poland arrests Russian and Belarusian for alleged spying

The Associated Press
April 27, 2022 8:47 am
< a min read
      

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A Russian man and a Belarusian man have been arrested in Poland for three months on allegations of spying for Russia’s special services, security authorities in Poland said Wednesday.

Stanislaw Zaryn, a spokesman for Poland’s state security bodies, said that material gathered by Poland’s military intelligence formed the evidence for the arrests. Zaryn said the men were gathering sensitive military information, including about Polish troops’ presence near Poland’s border with Belarus.

The men were arrested separately on April 21 and April 22. A court decided on a three-month arrest.

Prosecutors in Warsaw are investigating. If convicted, the men can get prison terms of up to 10 years.

        Zero Trust Exchange: Over three afternoons, beginning June 21, Federal News Network will share expert insights and advice on implementing zero trust — as well as detail where agencies are in their move to zero trust and early lessons learned. Register for the event now!

Last month a Spanish citizen was arrested in Poland on allegations of spying for Russia.

The arrests come as Poland’s is helping its neighbor, Ukraine, resist an invasion by Russia, which is an ally of Belarus.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Defense Government News World News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|3 15th Annual NEIASIU Training Seminar...
5|3 Achieving Cyber Resiliency: A Roadmap...
5|3 Planet Cyber Sec
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories