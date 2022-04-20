On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Poland coal mine blasts kill 3, injure 20; 7 missing

The Associated Press
April 20, 2022 4:27 am
< a min read
      

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Methane explosions at a coal mine in southern Poland on Wednesday killed three miners, injured 20 and left seven others missing, authorities said.

The blasts took place in the early hours at the Pniowek mine in Pawlowice that is operated by the JSW mining company.

The immediate rescue operation had to be suspended because of a fire, JSW officials said.

Doctors say the condition of some of the injured is life-threatening.

