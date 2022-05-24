Seoul: North Korea launches ballistic missile toward the sea

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea says North Korea has fired a ballistic missile toward the sea.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff say the missile was fired toward waters near North Korea’s eastern coast. The officials provided no further details.

The launch was the latest in a series of weapons tests for North Korea this year and came as the country is claiming progress in its fight against a COVID-19 outbreak.

