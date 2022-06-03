On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Police: Train derails in southern Germany, people injured

The Associated Press
June 3, 2022 7:31 am
BERLIN (AP) — A train derailed in southern Germany on Friday and a number of people have been injured, police said.

The train derailed Friday lunchtime in the Burgrain area, near the Alpine resort town of Garmisch-Partenkirchen. Police spokesman Stefan Sonntag told news agency dpa that a number of people were injured, but it’s uncertain how severely.

It wasn’t immediately clear where the train was headed or how many people were on board at the time.

