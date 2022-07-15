On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
World News

EU takes Hungary to highest court over LGBT laws

The Associated Press
July 15, 2022 6:48 am
< a min read
      

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union’s executive on Friday decided to take Hungary to the the EU’s highest court over a restrictive law on LGBT issues.

The EU had already tried for a year to make Hungary change a law that bans content portraying or promoting homosexuality. The European Commission said it “discriminates against people on the basis of their sexual orientation and gender identity.”

“The Commission considers that the law violates the internal market...

READ MORE

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union’s executive on Friday decided to take Hungary to the the EU’s highest court over a restrictive law on LGBT issues.

The EU had already tried for a year to make Hungary change a law that bans content portraying or promoting homosexuality. The European Commission said it “discriminates against people on the basis of their sexual orientation and gender identity.”

“The Commission considers that the law violates the internal market rules, the fundamental rights of individuals (in particular LGBTIQ people) as well as — with regard to those fundamental rights — the EU values,” the statement said.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Business News Government News World News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|21 USAG Wiesbaden/Clay Kaserne Technology...
7|21 2022 Government Spending Priorities and...
7|21 Digital Transformation in Emergency...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories