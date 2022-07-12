On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Russian President Vladimir Putin to visit Iran next week

The Associated Press
July 12, 2022 5:23 am
MOSCOW (AP) — The Kremlin says that Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit Iran next week.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Putin will travel to Tehran next Tuesday to attend a trilateral meeting with the leaders of Iran and Turkey, the so-called Astana format of meetings for Syria-related talks.

Peskov told reporters Tuesday that during the visit, Putin will also have a separate meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

