On Air: Cyber Chat
Trending:
Listen Live
World News

Airstrike hits kindergarten in capital of Ethiopia’s Tigray

Associated Press
August 26, 2022 9:53 am
1 min read
      

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — A broadcaster in Ethiopia’s Tigray region reported that an airstrike by the country’s air force Friday afternoon hit a kindergarten, causing deaths and injuries.

Tigray Television quoted eyewitnesses saying the attack at around 1 p.m. local time hit a kindergarten called Red Kids Paradise in the Tigrayan capital, Mekele. It aired graphic images of children and adults with dismembered bodies filmed in the aftermath of the attack.

Tigray officials have not...

READ MORE

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — A broadcaster in Ethiopia’s Tigray region reported that an airstrike by the country’s air force Friday afternoon hit a kindergarten, causing deaths and injuries.

Tigray Television quoted eyewitnesses saying the attack at around 1 p.m. local time hit a kindergarten called Red Kids Paradise in the Tigrayan capital, Mekele. It aired graphic images of children and adults with dismembered bodies filmed in the aftermath of the attack.

Tigray officials have not yet issued a count of the number of deaths and injuries. But the director of Mekele’s Ayder Hospital, Kibrom Gebreselassie, said on Twitter that two children are among four people who died. “More casualties are arriving. The total number so far in our hospital is 13,” he said.

The AP hasn’t independently verified the footage and Ethiopian authorities didn’t immediately comment on charges that the air force hit a kindergarten.

        Insight by IBM: Join moderator Tom Temin and technology experts from civilian and defense agencies in this exclusive two-day webinar as they discuss AI-powered automation for IT. IBM's Melissa Long Dolson from IBM will follow with an industry analysis.

But Ethiopia’s Government Communications Service in a statement said the government will “take action targeting the military forces that are the source of the anti-peace sentiment of the Tigray Peoples Liberation Front.”

It warned people in Tigray to stay away from military equipment and training facilities used by Tigray forces.

The report of a strike on a kindergarten comes amid a resumption of fighting between Ethiopian federal forces and Tigray fighters. Both sides accused each other of restarting the war in the early hours of Wednesday after a lull in fighting since June 2021.

The conflict in Tigray, which began in November 2020, has killed thousands in Africa’s second-most populous country with more than 115 million people.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
World News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

9|1 DigiMarCon UK 2022 - Digital Marketing,...
9|1 TECHSPO London 2022 Technology Expo...
9|1 Q3 Deltek + ArchiSnapper Customer Town...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories