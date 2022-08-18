Colombian rebels say they freed 6 soldiers ahead of talks

On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
HAVANA (AP) — A Colombian guerrilla group says it has freed six captive soldiers in a goodwill gesture ahead of planned peace talks with the government of new President Gustavo Petro.

The release of the soldiers was a “unilateral humanitarian gesture″ that recognized efforts by the Colombian government to facilitate the resumption of dialogue, said the rebel National Liberation Army, known by its Spanish acronym ELN.

The Associated Press received the guerrilla statement on Thursday. It included images of the soldiers during their release, as several rebels in uniform stood nearby.

Representatives of Petro and the ELN met last week in Cuba to explore the possibility of resuming talks. The dialogue was suspended by former President Iván Duque in 2019 after the guerrillas bombed a police academy in Bogotá, killing more than 20 cadets.

Following that incident, Colombian authorities issued arrest warrants for ELN leaders in Cuba. Cuba refused to extradite them, arguing that doing so would compromise its status as a neutral nation in the conflict.

The United States then placed Cuba on its list of state sponsors of terrorism. The ELN, founded in the 1960s, is designated by the U.S. as a terrorist organization.

In 2016, Colombia signed a peace deal with a larger rebel group, the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, or FARC.

