On Air: Your Turn with Mike Causey
Trending:
Listen Live
World News

Large fire erupts at warehouse outside Moscow, 11 injured

The Associated Press
August 3, 2022 9:20 am
< a min read
      

MOSCOW (AP) — A massive fire engulfed a warehouse outside Moscow on Wednesday, injuring at least 11 people, officials said.

The fire, at a warehouse belonging to Russia’s leading online retailer, Ozon, affected an area of 50,000 square meters (540,000 square feet).

Huge plumes of black smoke rose into the skies over the area near the town of Istra northwest of Moscow.

Officials said that two of the injured were hospitalized.

MOSCOW (AP) — A massive fire engulfed a warehouse outside Moscow on Wednesday, injuring at least 11 people, officials said.

The fire, at a warehouse belonging to Russia’s leading online retailer, Ozon, affected an area of 50,000 square meters (540,000 square feet).

Huge plumes of black smoke rose into the skies over the area near the town of Istra northwest of Moscow.

Officials said that two of the injured were hospitalized.

        Insight by Thundercat Technologies: In this exclusive ebook, we delve into how tech leaders are working to achieve that delicate balance where risk doesn’t outpace return. Here’s the hoping it helps your team with insights for thinking through that challenge as well.

Russia’s Emergencies Ministry said two fire helicopters were involved in efforts to extinguish the blaze.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Health News World News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

8|9 2022 Data Analytics Round Tables
8|9 Implementing Proactive Security with...
8|9 Cybersecurity Executive Order:...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories