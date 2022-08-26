On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Philippine ferry carrying 82 people catches fire; 73 rescued

The Associated Press
August 26, 2022 8:02 am
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — A Philippine ferry carrying 82 passengers and crew caught fire as it was approaching a port south of Manila on Friday and at least 73 of those onboard have been rescued, coast guard officials said.

Search and rescue efforts were continuing after nightfall for the passengers and crew of the M/V Asia Philippines, an inter-island cargo and passenger vessel which came from nearby Mindoro island, the coast guard said.

A 44-year-old woman who was among those rescued was taken to a hospital with unspecified injuries.

Video released by the coast guard showed flames and black smoke billowing from the ferry, which was near other ships off Batangas port. The cause of the fire was not immediately clear.

