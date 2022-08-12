On Air: Agency in Focus
Trending:
Listen Live
World News

Police: Gunman in Montenegro kills 11 after family dispute

The Associated Press
August 12, 2022 1:05 pm
< a min read
      

CETINJE, Montenegro (AP) — A man in Montenegro went on a shooting rampage after a family dispute, killing 11 people before being shot dead in a gun battle with police, Montenegro state TV reported Friday, quoting the police.

State TV reported that the gunman in the small Balkan nation wounded another six people, including a policeman, in the town of Cetinje, before he was killed.

No other information was immediately available about the...

READ MORE

CETINJE, Montenegro (AP) — A man in Montenegro went on a shooting rampage after a family dispute, killing 11 people before being shot dead in a gun battle with police, Montenegro state TV reported Friday, quoting the police.

State TV reported that the gunman in the small Balkan nation wounded another six people, including a policeman, in the town of Cetinje, before he was killed.

No other information was immediately available about the shooting or the condition of the wounded.

        Insight by Thundercat Technologies: In this exclusive ebook, we delve into how tech leaders are working to achieve that delicate balance where risk doesn’t outpace return. Here’s the hoping it helps your team with insights for thinking through that challenge as well.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
World News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

8|19 2022 Procurement Playbook - DOT -...
8|19 MINDHUNTER #5 Meeting the Cybersecurity...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories