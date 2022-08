Police: Gunman in Montenegro kills 11 after family dispute

CETINJE, Montenegro (AP) — A man in Montenegro went on a shooting rampage after a family dispute, killing 11 people before being shot dead in a gun battle with police, Montenegro state TV reported Friday, quoting the police. State TV reported that the gunman in the small Balkan nation wounded another six people, including a policeman, in the town of Cetinje, before he was killed. No other information was immediately available about the... READ MORE

CETINJE, Montenegro (AP) — A man in Montenegro went on a shooting rampage after a family dispute, killing 11 people before being shot dead in a gun battle with police, Montenegro state TV reported Friday, quoting the police.

State TV reported that the gunman in the small Balkan nation wounded another six people, including a policeman, in the town of Cetinje, before he was killed.

No other information was immediately available about the shooting or the condition of the wounded.

