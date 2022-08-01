On Air: Business of Government Hour
Tropical Storm Frank weakening off Mexico’s Pacific coast

The Associated Press
August 1, 2022 11:23 am
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Tropical Storm Frank continued weakening Monday well off Mexico’s Pacific coast after reaching hurricane strength over the weekend.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Frank had sustained maximum winds of 65 mph (100 kph) and was moving northwest at 12 mph (19 kph). It was located 810 miles (1,300 kilometers) west of the southern tip of Baja California and posed no threat to land.

Frank was expected to continue weakening in the coming days.

