7 killed in Hungary after train collides with vehicle

The Associated Press
September 5, 2022 7:34 am
BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — A train collided with a vehicle on a railroad crossing in southern Hungary early Monday, killing seven people, authorities said.

Police said the crash occurred at a dirt road crossing around 6:45 a.m. near the village of Kunfeherto. Early police reports indicated that five people had died in the collision, but authorities later updated their figure, saying the driver of the vehicle and all six of its passengers had died at...

Police said the crash occurred at a dirt road crossing around 6:45 a.m. near the village of Kunfeherto. Early police reports indicated that five people had died in the collision, but authorities later updated their figure, saying the driver of the vehicle and all six of its passengers had died at the scene.

Passengers on the train weren’t injured, but the train’s driver was transported to a hospital with minor injuries, according to a police statement.

There was no gate or electric signal at the rural railroad crossing, Hungary’s state railway company said, adding that the affected section of the railway line has been closed to train traffic.

