7 killed in landslides in El Salvador after days of rain

The Associated Press
September 22, 2022 12:06 pm
SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador (AP) — At least seven people have been killed in landslides in El Salvador following four days of heavy rains across the country, Civil Defense authorities said Thursday.

Two people died in Panchimalco about 11 miles (18 kilometers) south of the capital and a family of five perished in the municipality of Huizucar, also south of San Salvador, Civil Defense Director Luis Alonso Amaya said.

In the Huizucar incident, three of those killed were children. The family’s home in the community of La Pedrera was left completely buried by mud.

In Panchimalco, two people were rescued and taken to a hospital where they died.

Authorities declared an alert in 29 coastal municipalities and for all municipalities in the department of San Miguel in the east of the country. They told residents to heed calls to evacuate areas if told.

