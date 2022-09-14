On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
World News

At least 10 still trapped in Jordan building collapse

The Associated Press
September 14, 2022 5:07 am
< a min read
      

AMMAN, Jordan (AP) — Jordanian teams on Wednesday rescued one person alive and worked to save other survivors of a building collapse in the capital Amman, officials said. State media said at least five people have been killed and at least 10 others remain missing.

Amer Sartawi, a security spokesman, said eight people also have been injured and one survivor had been rescued Wednesday from the rubble of the residential building.

The four-story structure...

READ MORE

AMMAN, Jordan (AP) — Jordanian teams on Wednesday rescued one person alive and worked to save other survivors of a building collapse in the capital Amman, officials said. State media said at least five people have been killed and at least 10 others remain missing.

Amer Sartawi, a security spokesman, said eight people also have been injured and one survivor had been rescued Wednesday from the rubble of the residential building.

The four-story structure collapsed on Tuesday for reasons that remain unclear. The country’s prime minister has ordered an investigation.

The building was located in Jabal al-Weibdeh, an older district of the Jordanian capital that is popular among wealthier residents and expatriates but also includes some poorer areas.

        Insight by Axonius: During this exclusive webinar, moderator Scott Maucione and guest Steve Wallace, chief technology officer at the Defense Information Systems Agency will discuss the IT landscape and asset management in the era of zero trust. In addition, Tom Kennedy, vice president at Axonius will provide an industry perspective.

Jordan is a close Western ally that has long been seen as a bastion of stability in the volatile Middle East.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
World News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

9|20 Tech Expo at Fort Meade
9|20 Outwit. Outmaneuver. Outmatch.
9|20 Making E-Discovery Easier to Improve...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories