Blast heard near mosque in downtown Kabul

The Associated Press
September 23, 2022 6:37 am
KABUL (AP) — An explosion went off near a mosque in Afghanistan’s capital of Kabul on Friday.

Interior Minister spokesman Abdul Nafi Takor said the blast went off on the main road near the mosque,. He said the cause was under investigation and that there was no immediate word on casualties. Takor said police teams were at the site and that an investigation was underway.

Mosques have previously been a target for attacks.

Shots could be heard about 10 minutes after the blast, which took place near the Wazir Akbar Khan mosque.

