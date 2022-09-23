On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
British author of ‘Wolf Hall’ saga Hilary Mantel dies at 70

The Associated Press
September 23, 2022 6:31 am
LONDON (AP) — Hilary Mantel, the Booker Prize-winning author of the acclaimed “Wolf Hall” saga, has died. She was 70.

Publisher HarperCollins said Friday that Mantel died “suddenly yet peacefully” surrounded by close family and friends.

Mantel is credited with reenergizing historical fiction with “Wolf Hall” and two sequels about the 16th-century English powerbroker Thomas Cromwell.

Top Stories