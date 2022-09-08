Trending:
Explosive detonates at Hezbollah-backed minister’s home

Associated Press
September 8, 2022 3:50 am
BEIRUT (AP) — A bomb detonated outside of a Hezbollah-backed Lebanese minister’s home on Thursday in the eastern Bekaa valley.

The press office of caretaker Public Works Minister Ali Hamieh said in a statement that the explosive wrapped in electrical wires was detonated in his garden outside his home in the village of Taraya.

The statement did not report any casualties or further details.

Hamieh’s spokesperson did not immediately reply to The Associated...

BEIRUT (AP) — A bomb detonated outside of a Hezbollah-backed Lebanese minister’s home on Thursday in the eastern Bekaa valley.

The press office of caretaker Public Works Minister Ali Hamieh said in a statement that the explosive wrapped in electrical wires was detonated in his garden outside his home in the village of Taraya.

The statement did not report any casualties or further details.

Hamieh’s spokesperson did not immediately reply to The Associated Press’ inquiry about the incident.

Security forces are currently investigating the matter.

Crime rates are usually higher in the eastern Bekaa valley than in other parts of Lebanon. Violent crime has soared across the crisis-hit country as it continues to suffer from an economic crisis that has plunged three-quarters of its population into poverty.

