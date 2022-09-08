LONDON (AP) — Key dates in the life of Charles, Britain’s new king: Nov. 14, 1948 — Born on the royal estate at Sandringham, first child of Princess Elizabeth and Prince Philip. Feb. 6, 1952 — Princess Elizabeth becomes Queen Elizabeth II on the death of her father, King George VI. July 1, 1969 — Formally invested as Prince of Wales.

LONDON (AP) — Key dates in the life of Charles, Britain’s new king:

Nov. 14, 1948 — Born on the royal estate at Sandringham, first child of Princess Elizabeth and Prince Philip.

Feb. 6, 1952 — Princess Elizabeth becomes Queen Elizabeth II on the death of her father, King George VI.

July 1, 1969 — Formally invested as Prince of Wales.

July 29, 1981 — Marries Lady Diana Spencer; becomes first royal heir since 1660 to marry an English woman.

June 21, 1982 — Birth of first son, William Arthur Philip Louis.

Sept. 15, 1984 — Birth of second son, Harry (Henry Charles Albert David).

June 15, 1992 — Andrew Morton’s book “Diana: Her True Story” says Charles has had a long-term affair with a married woman, Camilla Parker Bowles.

Dec. 9, 1992 — He separates from Princess Diana.

Aug. 28, 1996 — Charles and Diana divorce.

Aug. 31, 1997 — Diana is killed in Paris automobile accident.

Feb. 10, 2004 — Charles announces his engagement to marry Camilla Parker Bowles.

April 8, 2005 — He marries Camilla in a civil ceremony; she takes title of Duchess of Cornwall.

April 29, 2011 — His son, Prince William, is married to Kate Middleton.

Dec. 2011 — Hospitalized for treatment for a blocked coronary artery.

June 2013 — Admitted to the hospital for exploratory operation on his abdomen.

July 22, 2013 — Becomes grandfather for the first time with the birth of Prince George, William and Kate’s oldest child. Two more children — Charlotte and Louis — follow for the couple.

May 19, 2018 — His second son, Harry, marries American Meghan Markle.

April 9, 2021 — His father, Prince Philip, dies at 99.

May 10, 2022 — Charles stands in for Queen Elizabeth II for the first time during the state opening of Parliament, after she had to pull out of the event, citing mobility problems. The delegation of the role, one of the queen’s most important duties, was seen by many as the clearest sign that a transition of the monarchy was underway.

Sept. 9, 2022 — Becomes king upon the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

