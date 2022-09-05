On Air: Amtower Off-Center
Macron urges French to save energy, seeks 10% drop in use

The Associated Press
September 5, 2022 11:38 am
PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron is calling for a sharp 10% reduction in the country’s energy use in coming weeks and months to avoid the risk of rationing and cuts this winter, amid tensions with supplier Russia over the war in Ukraine.

Macron warned Monday that forced energy savings might have to be considered in coming months if voluntary efforts aren’t sufficient. He said energy rationing plans are being prepared “in case’ and...

