On Air: America in the Morning
Trending:
Listen Live
World News

Magnitude 5.4 quake off Greek islands; no damage reported

The Associated Press
September 8, 2022 5:07 am
< a min read
      

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek authorities say an earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.4 has struck off the western islands of Zakynthos and Cephalonia, but no damage or injury has been reported.

The Athens Geodynamic Institute said the undersea temblor occurred at 10:36 a.m. (0736 GMT) about 57 kilometers (35 miles) southwest of Lixouri on Cephalonia in the Ionian Sea. It was felt across much of western Greece.

The Fire Service said it had...

READ MORE

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek authorities say an earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.4 has struck off the western islands of Zakynthos and Cephalonia, but no damage or injury has been reported.

The Athens Geodynamic Institute said the undersea temblor occurred at 10:36 a.m. (0736 GMT) about 57 kilometers (35 miles) southwest of Lixouri on Cephalonia in the Ionian Sea. It was felt across much of western Greece.

The Fire Service said it had no reports of damage or injury from the quake.

The region is one of the most earthquake-prone in Greece, which in turn is in one of the world’s most seismically active areas. But following destructive quakes in the 20th century, buildings in the Ionian islands are constructed using strict seismic safeguards.

        Insight by Kodak Alaris: A deadline to shift from paper to electronic records, as mandated by NARA and OMB, underscores the need for agencies to implement a broad digitization strategy. Download our exclusive ebook for expert advice on how to do that from EPA, GPO, the Library of Congress and NARA.

While earthquakes in Greece are common, severe damage and deaths are not. In 1999, a quake near Athens killed 143 people.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Business News World News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

9|14 Offutt AFB Technology Showcase
9|14 Oracle ATO Acceleration
9|14 Modernizing Digital Document Workflows:...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories