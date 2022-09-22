Mexico City police injured by explosion at protest

MEXICO CITY (AP) — An explosion occurred outside Mexico’s Attorney General’s Office on Thursday, injuring police as protesters demonstrating ahead of the anniversary of the 2014 disappearance of 43 students clashed with officers clad in riot gear.

Multiple police were injured by the explosion and loaded onto ambulances. Broken glass and blood were visible.

Members of a bomb squad cordoned off the area.

