On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
World News

Pakistan, Taliban say border crossfire caused casualties

The Associated Press
September 14, 2022 6:39 am
< a min read
      

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Afghan and Pakistani authorities blamed each other Wednesday for an overnight clash at the border that caused casualties on both sides.

Taliban in a statement Wednesday said that Afghan authorities tried to stop Pakistani forces form building a check point close to the border in eastern Paktia province’s Dand-e Patan district, but the Pakistani forces opened fire.

Pakistan’s military said in a statement that three soldiers were killed in the country’s northwest...

READ MORE

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Afghan and Pakistani authorities blamed each other Wednesday for an overnight clash at the border that caused casualties on both sides.

Taliban in a statement Wednesday said that Afghan authorities tried to stop Pakistani forces form building a check point close to the border in eastern Paktia province’s Dand-e Patan district, but the Pakistani forces opened fire.

Pakistan’s military said in a statement that three soldiers were killed in the country’s northwest by militant fire from across the Afghan border Tuesday night. The attack hit a border security post in Kurram, a district in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Bilal Karimi, deputy spokesman for the Taliban’s government said that by understanding, no military installations can be built near the border between Afghanistan and Pakistan.

        Insight by Contrast Security: During this exclusive webinar, moderator Jared Serbu and agency leaders discuss software implementation cyber risks and how they are measuring and mitigating those risks in their software ecosystem and supply chain. Register now!

But Pakistani forces tried to build a post. Some people approached them to talk and discuss the matter, when suddenly the Pakistani forces opened fire, said Karimi.

“The issue is under investigation and (Taliban) leaders have been informed,” Karimi said.

Both Pakistan and Afghanistan accuse each other of providing sanctuaries to their enemy insurgents — something both sides deny.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
World News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

9|20 Tech Expo at Fort Meade
9|20 Outwit. Outmaneuver. Outmatch.
9|20 Making E-Discovery Easier to Improve...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories