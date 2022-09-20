On Air: All About Data
Trending:
Listen Live
World News

Police: 12 hostages freed at bank in country of Georgia

The Associated Press
September 20, 2022 1:04 pm
< a min read
      

TBILISI, Georgia (AP) — Police in the country of Georgia said 12 people who were held hostage in a bank by a gunman for hours Tuesday have been freed and hostage-taker has been arrested.

Georgian media reported that the gunman at the bank in the city of Kutaisi had demanded $2 million, a helicopter to leave the country and a Russian flag. The gunman reportedly announced his demands in a video posted on one...

READ MORE

TBILISI, Georgia (AP) — Police in the country of Georgia said 12 people who were held hostage in a bank by a gunman for hours Tuesday have been freed and hostage-taker has been arrested.

Georgian media reported that the gunman at the bank in the city of Kutaisi had demanded $2 million, a helicopter to leave the country and a Russian flag. The gunman reportedly announced his demands in a video posted on one of the hostages’ Facebook page.

Interior Ministry spokeswoman Ketevan Kovziashvili later said the hostages were freed and the gunman detained, but there were no further details.

Kutaisi is a city of 147,000, located 180 kilometers (110 miles) northeast of the Georgian capital, Tbilisi.

        Insight by Axonius: Steve Wallace, DISA CTO, will discuss the IT landscape and asset management in the era of zero trust. In addition, Tom Kennedy, VP at Axonius, will provide an industry perspective.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Business News World News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

9|27 Vandenberg SFB Tech Expo
9|27 7 Key Trends That Will Impact Your...
9|27 Gartner Panel: IT Leaders, Support a...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories